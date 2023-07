In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shristi (Anjum Fakih) reached at luthra house and creates a scene but we see Rakhi Maa stops Karan (Shakti Aanand) to go as they are not aware that she is shrishti they think that she is Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) Massi well Nidhi come down and see shristi well Nidhi is now sure that Rajveer is the son of Preeta and Karan well we have to wait to see the twist will Nidhi again said anything to Shristi and get out her in the Luthra house . Well, viewers are desperately waiting for the twist that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) regains consciousness and hopes for the best that she remembers everything. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya becomes the good son and cares for his mother; will Preeta regain her memory?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is the top-running show on television, as this show has completed its long journey and the latest track is full of entertainment and drama. and viewers are eagerly waiting for the moment when Preeta regains her memory, takes her position in Luthra's house, and also throws Nidhi out of the house. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya finally learns Nidhi’s truth, he seeks forgiveness from Rajveer?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see interesting twists and turns where only Shaurya knows the actual truth about Rajveer. Well, we may see That Mohit, Shristi, and Palki make one team, and this time Palki decides to take revenge on Shaurya. Well, Palki knows how she can save Rajveer. Now, we may see that Palki makes a plan for how they can confront Shaurya. Well, it might be possible that when Shaurya learns the news about Preeta, he runs to meet her. Well, we may see pure love between mother and son, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Shaurya said everything in front of Preeta ?