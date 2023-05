Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can finally see that Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) spots Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and she rushes to her, but she went away. Rakhi Maa cries and prays to God that can she meet her once. On the other hand, Palki (Sana Sayyad) gets ready for her ceremonies, but she tries to talk with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Will Palki confess her feelings to Rajveer? Later on, we will see an interesting twist when Rakhi Maa meets Rajveer and feels something strange about meeting him. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Mahi's love becomes madness for Rajveer. Will Rajveer and Palki be able to unite after so many difficulties?

Rakhi Maa arrives at Preeta's house

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rakhi Maa getting injured in a small incident. Then, Rajveer bring her to his home. This is the major turn when Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja)arrives at Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) house. Will they meet? Let's wait to see the interesting twist of the reunion of the Luthra family. Well, viewers speculate that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Karan (Shakti Aanand) both arrived at Palki's (Sana Sayyad) engagement, and Shaurya is going to defame Palki. Later, we can see Karan and Preeta came to support Palki. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Rose Sardana reveals Paras Kalnawat's secret

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track, we will see a super dramatic scene of Kundali Bhagya, where we can see Ketan cut off his wedding with Palki because he has doubts about Rajveer and Palki's relationship. On the other hand, we can see that the truth of Preeta's past will reveal itself in front of everybody that Preeta is Preeta Luthra, but what about Preeta? She does not remember anything. Let's wait to see what happens in the upcoming tracks, where we see so many twists and turns. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Shaurya be the one to bring Rajveer and Palki closer?