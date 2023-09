Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 22: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, Kavya meets Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but cannot recognise her as her face is covered with a dupatta. But Kavya (Mrunal Naval) feels her presence and gets emotional, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) calms her down. He promises her that soon she would meet her mother. But will Rajveer really reunite Preeta and Kavya? On the other side, Preeta decides not to hide her face and asks Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) about her intention. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Karan learns Preeta’s truth, will he throw Nidhi out of his life?

Preeta and Nidhi come face to face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahal (@all_serial_2023)

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta ( Shraddha Arya ) and Nidhi come face-to-face where they get into a physical tussle but Nidhi runs away from there, and Preeta tries to find her everywhere. Will Nidhi be able to escape and hide her truth again? The upcoming track will also see a tussle between Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya ( Baseer Ali) where they both are getting ready to break the Dahi Handi. This will bring to fore the competitive spirit and also the envy they both have with each other.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya will go to meet Shanaya and pretend that he is in awe of her. But is this his true feeling or just a game plan to snatch away what is Rajveer's? He does not know the reality that Rajveer only loves Palki. What if Shaurya is playing a game? What will happen to Shanaya when she realises he was only using her to ruin Rajveer's happiness? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Palki and Rajveer’s love story to get ruined due to misunderstandings?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular shows on TV and the upcoming track is going to see a lot of confusions get solved and some ugly truths come out. Stay tuned to BL to know what happens next.