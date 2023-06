Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) once again stuck in the trap of goons, and on the other side, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) get injured and Palki (Sana Sayyad) go and take the bandage for Shaurya. Well, we wait to see when this goon track will end, but at the same time, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) has doubts about Nidhi. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when Rajveer finds out truth about Nidhi. The previous so many episodes involved the fire track and kidnapping track, and now viewers are eager to see the twist that will hopefully come in the upcoming track. Also Read - TRP List Week 24: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin continue to rule top 3 spots; TMKOC enters top 5

Rajveer and Shaurya reunite and save his mother

In the next episodes of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rakhi Maa give a stern warning to Nidhi that her game is over and now she will totally focus on Shaurya and give him a better upbringing. Rakhi Maa finally takes a stand for her family and Shaurya. Later on, we may see that Rajveer knows that the goons kidnapped Preeta and Karan, and we may see that Rajveer and Shaurya reunite and go out to save their mother and father. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting when we see Karan (Shakti Aanand), Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Shaurya (Baseer Ali), and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) come to save each other like a family.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming TWIST

The Kundali Bhagya Show is a very popular show on television. It is a highly watched show on Zee TV because, after the leap, we see so many new characters entering the show. We also see a third generation of the Luthra family. As we see, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad are currently playing key roles in the Kundali Bhagya. Soon we see they are going to be involved in a love triangle, as we see Rajveer and Palki love each other, and soon Shaurya is going to realise that he loves Palki. Well, we have to wait to see the twist about what fate decides for them.

We may see the goons take Preeta and Karan on a hill, where Preeta will fall off the cliff, but Shaurya and Rajveer will save her, and due to the trauma she will remember everything. and finally, Preeta will enter in the Luthra house and Nidhi will panic. Nidhi is not going to be calm; she is ready to take her revenge. Let's see if Rajveer and Shaurya are able to protect their family or not.