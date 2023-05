Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) returning to his house with Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja). He wants Palki to take a look at her legs. Because she gets injured in a small accident, Rakhi Maa sees Palki and Rajveer and realizes that they are both in love. Let's see if they confess their feelings before it's too late. The most interesting twist can come when Rakhi Maa does not see Preeta in the home of Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Will Preeta finally regain her memory seeing the Luthra family in front of her?

Ketan will cut off the wedding

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) came to Palki's house to break her relationship with Ketan. He brings many photos of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) together and starts to defame her. Let's see what Rajveer will do: stop Shaurya for doing this, and what about Ketan? Will he trust Shaurya and cut off his engagement with Palki? Well, viewers are speculating that Ketan will cut off the wedding because fate decides that Rajveer and Palki can reunite. This is also the prediction of a transgender person. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Mahi's love becomes madness for Rajveer. Will Rajveer and Palki be able to unite after so many difficulties?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

This was the major track of Kundali Bhagya where we can see Shaurya reaching Rajveer's house. Even the Luthra family reached there as Karan knows the intention of Shaurya and decides to stop him. Later on, Preeta will come in front of Shaurya and gives him advice that dont take revenge from anyone. Karan will shocked to see Preeta and she gets attack while seeing Karan. Viewers speculate that this time Preeta will regain her half of memory where she wants both her children, Rudraksh and Shaurya. Now, we will wait to see what Karan will do. Viewers want to see the couple reunite ASAP. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Rose Sardana reveals Paras Kalnawat's secret

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, it is going to be super interesting as viewers speculate that everyone was worried for Palki as Ketan cut off the wedding, but Rajveer came in front to support Palki, and soon they are going to get married.