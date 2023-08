Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta in the hospital after getting hit by a car. On the other side, we see that Bani Dadi is also in the same hospital as she has fractured her leg. Karan (Shakti Aanand) scolds Bani Dadi for dancing and being careless and end up in the hospital like this. But Bani Dadi and Karan both adore each other and Karan’s anger soon disappears. Later on, the nurse asks Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) for money to start with Preeta’s treatment, and she will go to manage it. The nurse will ask for help from Karan Luthara, while he agrees, he doesn’t know that the person he helped is his wife Preeta. On the other side, Nidhi gets annoyed as she knows that Preeta (Shradddha Arya) is still alive and her plan has once again failed. She again calls the killer to make another attempt to get Preeta out of the way. But Shrishti already has doubts that Nidhi is up to something. Let's wait to see the twist: Will Shrishti and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) save Preeta from Nidhi's evil plan? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Nidhi to lose again in front of Karan's love for Preeta?

Shrishti does not recognize Karan

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) calls Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)and informs him about Preeta. He rushes to meet Preeta. Later on, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) see Shrishti in the hospital, but she does not recognize him as his face has changed due to plastic surgery after an accident that happened 20 years ago. Well, Karan gets worried and tries to find out about Preeta (Shraddha Arya) , but she clearly tells him that he should stay away from them. But we have to wait to see the twist: Will Shrishti be able to stop fate's decision?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running TV shows and the drama within the Luthara family keeps audience hooked. And things will get all the more dramatic as Nidhi decides to take things in her own hands and dress up like a nurse to get access to Preeta's room without getting noticed. She will try to give a poisonous injection to Preeta but she will regain consciousness just in time and get saved. Nidhi runs away from the room, but now Preeta is sure that someone is trying to harm her, and she tells everything to Shrishti and Rajveer. Well, Rajveer acts on this information and immediately calls the police to file a complaint. Well, it might be possible that Nidhi's game will be exposed soon. Let's wait and watch.