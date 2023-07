Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Kavya reached the police station to meet her brother, Rajveer ( Paras Kalnawat ), and we see that she is crying as well as giving him hopes that soon everything will be fine. As well, brother Rajveer is very protective of Kavya. But Palki misunderstands him and leaves the police station. Well, we see that Palki (Sana Sayyad ) wants help with her father. But her mother stops him.We have to wait to see the twist that will make Rajveer get out of the police station. Well, we see the police are also arrested Shristi. Now everything will be messed up. Well, we see that Rajveer finally gets to know about Preeta. On the other side, we see Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) come to meet Rajveer's Massi, but no one is in the home. Well, we have to wait for Preeta (Shraddha Arya )to get well and get everything fixed. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Shristi destroy the Luthras? Preeta, Karan'a family in danger again?

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya(Baseer Ali) is again going to the police station to make sure that Rajveer is in jail. Later on, we see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) scolds him very badly and also says that if anything is done with his massi, he will never spare him. Well, listen to about Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and we see Shaurya rushes to meet her. We see that Shaurya has a strange feeling about Preeta; he really loves her, and he does not see her in pain. It might be possible that because of Preeta, Shaurya will throw his case back, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist: will Shaurya listen only to his heart or will he listen to his namesake Mother Nidhi? Let's see what happens.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television. as this show has completed its six years and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya and Shakti Aanand. Well, the latest track is going to be very interesting. to watch for their viewers. Soon we may see that Preeta will remember everything, and finally Karan and Preeta will reunite.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Karan is very restless. As he thinks about Preeta and Rajveer, he wonders why Preeta leaves him and what his fault is, but he will not understand why Preeta will not remember him. On the other side, Shaurya may be going to take care of Preeta. and also makes a promise to himself that he will never leave Preeta.