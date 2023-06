Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see all the family members of Luthra supporting Shaurya ( Baseer Ali ) and Rakhi Maa ( Anisha Hinduja )supporting Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat ) because she believes that Rajveer is a nice child and he will surely understand what she said to him. On the other side, we see Nidhi getting furious because if the goons tell her name, then what will she do? Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track. Will goons tell Nidhi's name? Nidhi game will be over. Finally, Rishabh came to see Karan, and he found that Karan was missing once again. Nidhi tell him that he had gone out because of office work. Well, we have to see the twist: will Rishabh ( Manit Joura ) find Karan (Shakti Aanand ) or will he trust Nidhi? Well, viewers are also really excited to see Shaurya and Palki's ( Sana Sayyad) Nok Jhok.

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan ( Shakti Aanand ) once again save Preeta ( Shraddha Arya ) from the fire, and we see they talk about Shaurya ( Baseer Ali ) and Rajveer ( Paras Kalnawat ), but because of the gas they breathe in, they will soon get unconscious. Well, we see in the upcoming track that all the family members search for Karan, but the goons have taken them to the cliff because Nidhi told them to kill Preeta. Because of her revenge on Preeta, Nidhi will lose her love, Karan. Well, we hope for the best that the goons and fire track will seriously come to an end in the episode of Kundali Bhagya. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when the Luthra family will reunite and Nidhi will finally get out of the Luthra family.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya we may see so many interesting twists and turns when we see that Preeta wants her daughter Kavya and she is going abroad for studies. We also have to wait to see the many twists and turns when Luthra Mansion finally looks like a home because the lakshmi of the house has entered. Now everything will be fine in Karan's life.

The Kundali Bhagya Show is one of the top-running shows on television, and we see the third generation, which is played by Baseer Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad. Well, in the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shaurya love Palki, and Rajveer decides to make a sacrifice for his brother. Soon, we will see a bonding between Shaurya and Rajveer because in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Preeta remember everything and enter the Luthra house with Rajveer. Well, the Luthra family will celebrate a function in which they will introduce Rajveer.