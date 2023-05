Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: On the latest trailer of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that finally, Palki (Sana Sayyad) gets ready for her wedding with Ketan. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) gets heartbroken and cries because he is in love with Palki (Sana Sayyad). Let's wait to see if this wedding will happen or not. We can see a beautiful heart-to-heart connection between Palki and Rajveer where they are both crying. On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) makes Rajveer understand that he fights for his love and never holds back. She encourages him to confess his feelings to Palki. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Has THIS contestant already bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's show? Fans do NOT want spoilers

Rajveer gets married to Palki

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) telling Palki (Sana Sayyad) that he loves her and that he cannot live without her. Will Palki also confess her feelings? Well, viewers speculate that Shaurya comes with many pictures of Rajveer and Palki and says that they're in love. He is trying to defame her, but unintentionally, he did a nice job where we can see Ketan will cut off the wedding with Palki. On the same mandap, Rajveer gets married to Palki. Preeta is very happy, but Mahi gets heartbroken as she also likes Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Show is a high-voltage drama where viewers are served twists and turns every week. We can see Preeta and Karan meeting soon, and also, Preeta regains her partial memory, in which she only remembers her husband and her family. Viewers want to see the twist when Preeta finally arrives at Luthra Mansion, where Kavya also arrives. It might be possible that Kavya will come when Preeta regains her memory. Kavya will come to see her because Kavya left the Luthra family because her mother has gone away. It is speculated that Kavya's character is played by Debattama Saha.