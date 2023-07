In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is now recovered and has reached to Meet Rajveer, and in Shrishti in police station, well, we see that Preeta decides to go to Luthara's house to make Rajveer proof innocent, but we see that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) has stopped her, but Preeta will not hear anything, and she goes to meet Karan (Shakti Aanand)Luthara. Later on, we see that Nidhi suspected that something would happen that was not in her favor, and she called her friend and said everything. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Shristi destroy the Luthras? Preeta, Karan'a family in danger again?

Kundali Bhagya is the top-running show on television, as this show gets immense love from its viewers. Also, we see Prithvi, aka Sanjay Gagnani, who played a negative role in this show. He does fabulous negative acting. Well, viewers have not even liked the current negative character, which is played by Nidhi. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Nidhi do to stop Preeta from entering the Luthara mansion?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see an interesting track. that finally Preeta makes her entry in Luthara Mansion, and we may see that finally all the Luthra's are going to be surprised to meet Preeta, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the reaction of Shaurya. Will he ever respect his mother? But we see Preeta ask about the mistakes that Rajveer made, and we are all waiting for the major twists and turns when Preeta remembers everything.