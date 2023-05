Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can seePalki (Sana Sayyad) getting ready in her bridal wear, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) isgetting heartbroken to see Palki. On the other side, we can see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) cancelhis concert to go to Palki's wedding, where we can see so many twists and turns on theKundali Bhagya show. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) realises Rajveer's pain, and she asks Rajveerto confess his love for Palki. Let's wait to see the twist: Will Rajveer confess hisfeelings or not? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya unintentionally gets Rajveer married to Palki

Shaurya has another plan to defame Rajveer and Palki

The Kundali Bhagya show now takes a major turn when Shaurya comes with the proof of Rajveer and Palki's pictures together and starts to defame her, but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to support her,and he will clearly announce that he loves Palki and he wants to get married to her.Later, we will see that Palki's mother is against this marriage, but her father is withher. And this is the first time Palki (Sana Sayyad) has also taken a stand for herself. Let's see if thismarriage happens or not. Well, viewers feel that Shaurya (Baseer Ali)will not calm down as he has another plan to defame Rajveer and Palki and is again thinking of playing a dirty game withthem. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Has THIS contestant already bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's show? Fans do NOT want spoilers

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that the story is all about Preeta andher past, as we see that all the Luthra family searches for Preeta because Rakhi Maa,Nidhi, and Karan all feel she is alove as they feel they have seen her. But viewers feelthat Nidhi is getting breathless to hear the news from Preeta that she is alive, and shehas started searching for her and decided to kill her. Let's wait to see if Nidhi succeedsin finding Preeta before Karan does. Well, Nidhi's game may get over very soon because soon if Preeta regains her memory. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta regains partial memory after seeing Karan in front of her eyes