Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand and Paras Kalnawat starrer Kundali Bhagya's interesting story is getting all the attention. In the latest episode, we saw that Rajveer gets arrested by the police. Shaurya gets Rajveer arrested falsely. He wants to see Rajveer suffering behind the bars. Srishti comes to rescue him but Shaurya gets her arrested too for her violent behaviour towards the police. Preeta is in the hospital but manages to reach the police station to rescue Rajveer.

She asks the police to leave her son but they tell her that the proofs are against him. Preeta feels helpless and asks Shaurya to help her out. She requests him not to falsely accuse her son. However, Shaurya decides not to help Preeta (Shraddha Arya). She then requests the police to help her out. They tell her that she needs to meet the Luthras for help if Shaurya does not agree to take the complaint back.

Preeta meets Srishti

Preeta goes to meet Rajveer. He gets worried seeing his mother. Preeta tells him that she will go to the Luthra house for get him out of the jail. Rajveer is scared and tells Preeta that she needs to first help Srishti who is also in the jail.

Preeta then goes to meet Srishti. She tells Srishti that she will go to the Luthra house for help. Srishti gets worried as the Luthras will again disrespect Preeta. To stop Preeta she acts as if she is not well. Preeta requests the police officer to let her in as she is a doctor. The officer does not agree but she forces them.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Rakhi telling Karan that Rajveer got Shaurya arrested but in return Shaurya only made Rajveer go in the jail. We also see Preeta speaking to Srishti and saying that she will go to the Luthra house even if they disrespect her.