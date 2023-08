Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) see the detective in the hospital and asks him if he was there to find about Preeta. But he lies to him and says that his sister has been admitted and that is why he is there. Later on, we see the killer inform Nidhi that he missed his chance and Preeta is saved. On the other side, we see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) hide from Karan, but he catches up with her and asks her about Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and also informs her about his accident, but Shrishti pretends to not recognize him at all. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) has doubts that someone wants to kill his mother. There are so many twists and turns in Kundali Bhagya right now that it is hard to predict what will happen next on the Hindi TV show. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta gets lucky once again, but how long will it take before Nidhi is exposed in front of Rajveer and Karan?

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that the killer gave up and Nidhi decided to take things in her own hand and eliminate Preeta. Nidhi was wearing a nurse's dress and went inside Preeta's room to kill her, but she regained consciousness and fought with Nidhi. Unfortunately, Preeta is not able to see Nidhi's face and as she was wearing a mask. After that, Nidhi runs away and reaches the morgue room to hide. Well, once again, her plan will fail, and Preeta will save herself. Nidhi is getting frustrated with each failed plan and she is preparing for her 'final vaar'. Meanwhile, Preeta has two very strong people standing right with her – Shrishti and Rajveer – who can sense something is wrong and have starting to be extra protect about Preeta. They also file a complaint with the police. It is not going to take too long before Nidhi's plans and intentions get exposed in front of everyone.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Rajveer take Preeta (Shraddha Arya) home after she is discharged from the hospital and take care of her, but this time as they know that someone is trying to kill Preeta, they are keeping an eye out in the hope to catch this culprit. On the other side, Shanaya flirts with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) because she thinks that Shaurya loves her and this would make him jealous and finally confess his feelings. But we may see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) also uses Shanaya to take revenge on Rajveer. Let's see where the story of Kundali Bhagya goes from here.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running Hindi TV stories, and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta, aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya. But that is not all, we can also see a new romance between Palki and Rajveer, aka Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat.