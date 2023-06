Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, all the tracks are revolving around the fire accident that happens in the Luthra family, where we see the entire family try to fix it. We see that Palki slips, and Shaurya holds her in his arms, and Shaurya will keep staring at her as if he is smitten. Well, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) has started feeling for Palki; now we have to see the twist of what will happen in the triangle of love between Shaurya, Rajveer, and Palki. On the other side, we see that Rajveer sees Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and Karan (Shakti Aanand)and takes them with him. Even Preeta holds Karan's hands while she is unconscious. Later on, Nidhi tells Rajveer what the relationship between them is, but Rajveer has some doubts about Nidhi. Well, viewers really want to see reunion of Karan and Preeta. In the latest track we see Karan reaches his house and Rajveer takes Preeta to his house. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: when will Karan and Preeta reunite?

Rakhi Maa and Kareena Bua wants Palki and Shaurya get married

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that the fire track is finally over, and viewers are really hoping that soon we will see Karan go to find out about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). He knows that Preeta lives with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), so it is possible that when Karan gets conscious, he will inform his family that Preeta is alive, but we may see that Nidhi will make a plan to give Karan a medicine with which he will forget everything that happened in the outhouse. Let's see the twist: will Nidhi's plan work, or will Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta's love win? Let's see what happens. Later on, one more twist is going to happen in the show of Kundali Bhagya. Rakhi Maa and Kareena Bua like Palki (Sana Sayyad), and they will think to make Palki the daughter-in-law of their family, and soon we may see that they reach Palki's house to ask for Palki's hand for Shaurya. Well, this is another twist. Mahi wants to become the wife of Shaurya (Baseer Ali), but his family wants Palki. Well, there are so many confusions. Let's see the twists and turns which are coming in Kundali Bhagya one by one.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya viewers are really eager to see their favourite couple Karan and Preeta reunion and also it might be possible that this time Karan will find Preeta. We are also very excited to see the twist where Rajveer is ready to tell his father everything and make them reunite or will he hide Preeta somewhere and not reveal anything about her?