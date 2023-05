Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Palki (Sana Sayyad) is in the mandap where Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) sees her and cries. We can see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) see him and realize that Rajveer loves Palki. She teaches him to stand up for his love. Now we will see what Rajveer will do. Will Ketan and Palki's wedding happen or not? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer exposes his feelings while defending Palki as Shaurya assassinates her character

Preeta regains her partial memory

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) playing games to stop Palki's wedding; he is instigating her to cut off her wedding. Let's wait to see the twist, because soon we will see Shaurya take a drastic step to stop this wedding; he will put Palki's house on fire, where we can see all are running to save their lives and also Preeta (Shraddha Arya) stuck in the fire, and we have to wait to see the upcoming twist when finally Karan saves Preeta from the fire. This will be the major turn when Preeta also sees Karan (Shakti Aanand) and regains her partial memory. The Kundali Bhagya show is coming with so many twists and turns. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya unintentionally gets Rajveer married to Palki

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that finally the show involves Karan and Preeta as they come face to face, and Karan has tried to remind Preeta everything, but Rajveer stops him from doing this and also does not say that he is his son, but we may see that Karan will take Preeta to his house, where Preeta demands her both sons as she gets only her partial memory back. Will Shaurya accept her as a mother? Well, this is the major turn when, finally, we see a changed Shaurya who takes care of Preeta, and we may see Nidhi getting jealous and starts manipulating Shaurya. Let's wait to see if Shaurya gets influenced by Nidhi or if he will love his mother. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Has THIS contestant already bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's show? Fans do NOT want spoilers