Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reached the police station to meet Shrishti (Anjum Fakih)and Rajveer and said everything about Luthras. We see the very emotional reunion between Shrishti and Preeta as they meet after a long time, and Preeta said everything how they accuse Rajveer. On the other side, we see that Shrishti stops Preeta from going into the Luthara's house. But Preeta will not listen to her, and she will tell herself that she will get Shrishti and Rajveer out of jail. Later on, we see Karan waiting for Preeta, as he knows that Preeta will come to him to talk about Rajveer. Well, we have to wait to see how Karan and Preeta will reunite and how Preeta will get Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)and Shrishti out of jail. On the other side, we see That Rakhi Maa and Kavya asking Karan to take back his complaint. Will Karan take his complaint back? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan comes to know of Rajveer getting Shaurya arrested; Preeta meets Srishti in jail

