In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Nidhi give Rajveer stern warning that if he knows about Preeta (Shraddha Arya), he will keep his mouth shut. Well, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)has some doubts why does Nidhi not tell everyone everything about Preeta? Well, we may see that Rajveer is the one who saves the Luthra family from Nidhi. Later, we may see that karan will remember that Preeta will stay with Rajveer and all the Luthra family will come to meet her but here the story is going to be interesting because we may see that Preeta will not remember anything but she had some visions which she recollects in her mind. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Preeta regain her memory after seeing her family?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super dramatic when finally Karan (Shakti Aanand) will be stable and makes plans for how he can take Preeta come into his house, and we may see that Shaurya is also very excited for his mother, and they all decide to talk with Rajveer and Preeta, as we see that Rajveer also has doubts about Nidhi, so he convinces Preeta to stay in Luthra Mansion for the betterment of Shaurya. Now what will Nidhi do? Will she easily give up, or will she make plans to get everything back? Let's see whathappens next.