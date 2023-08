Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Nidhi wears a nurse's dress and decides to kill Preeta. She looks for Preeta's room and as soon as she gets an opportunity, gets inside unnoticed. She readies a poisonous injection but as soon as she tries to give it to Preeta, she regains consciousness. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) fights with her and also shouts for help. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shrishti rush in, but Nidhi escapes just in time and hides herself in the mortuary room in the hospital. She feels very scared in the eerie situation. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Rajveer and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) about what had happened and about the nurse. They realise that someone is trying to harm Preeta, worse, kill her. Without wasting anytime, they file a complaint with the police. Post this, Preeta finally comes to her home safely. Will the failure of this plan make Nidhi finally stop and stay away from Preeta? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Palki and Rajveer's love story to get the perfect push from Karan?

Square of love is going on

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) has doubts about Nidhi, and she reaches the Luthara house. She is watchful so that no one spots or recognises her and she gives Nidhi a stern warning to stay away from her sister Preeta (Shraddha Arya); otherwise, she will not spare her. Let's see if Nidhi recalls all that Shrishti had done in the past and remember what she is capable of and finally stop targeting Preeta. Later on, we see Shanaya pretending to get closer to Rajveer, and Palki (Sana Sayyad) sees this well; she thinks that Shanaya likes Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). She doesn't understand the reality that this is all Shanaya's game, as she wants that Shaurya will be jealous to see them together. Palki, Shanaya, Rajveer, and Shaurya's love stories are all entangles. Will Palki and Rajveer, and Shanaya find their true love?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running Hindin TV shows. It always finds a place in the Top 5 on the TV TRP charts. And the future track of Kundali Bhagya ensures that it will climb up the charts. The track is going to be super entertaining, as we may see that Karan also knows about Palki and Rajveer, and it might be possible that he plays a major role in getting them to confess their love to each other. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the reunion of Karan and Preeta, as well as see Rajveer and Palki unite. Let's see when the wish finally gets granted.