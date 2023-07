Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) is trying her best to stop Preeta from going to Luthara's house. On the other side, we see Nidhi talk with Shaurya (Baseer Ali) about how she will handle everything. Well, Nidhi instigates Karan about Rajveer. Later on, we see Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) and Kavya (Mrunal)all talking about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and praying to the god that soon he will come out of jail, and Shaurya hears this, gets very jealous to see this, and clearly tells everyone that don't take tension for him and let's wait to see if Shaurya's heart will ever melt by doing these bad things to Rajveer. Let's see what happens next. Well, we see Nidhi go to the police station to meet with Rajveer, and Nidhi puts so many charges against him, but our fighter Preeta says that she will save her son Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Preeta solve the issues between Shaurya and Rajveer and unite her sons?

Preeta slap Nidhi