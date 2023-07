In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) talks with the police about Rajveer's bail, but Nidhi again sticks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) in her trap, and we have to wait to see if Karan gets success or not to get Rajveer out of jail. Well, Kundali Bhagya is now on a very interesting track, and soon we may see That Preeta and Karan come face to face with each other. On the other side, we see That Preeta (Shraddha Arya) tries her best to collect proof, but she thinks that she has to meet at least once with Karan Luthara, and it might be possible that Preeta will reach Luthara's house, but we may see that Nidhi makes a plan for how all the family will go out of Delhi sometimes. Let's see how long Nidhi can stop Karan and Preeta from meeting. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Preeta solve the issues between Shaurya and Rajveer and unite her sons?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see an interesting track where Nidhi makes a plan that everybody go for a picnic sometimes, as she wants to make sure that if Preeta comes into Luthara's house, she will not meet with anyone, but it might be possible that Karan will not go, as he is sure that Preeta will come to meet him soon because he knows that Preeta and Rajveer share some connection. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist when Preeta and Karan finally reunite with their kids.