Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) finally going to Rajveer's house to meet his massi because he knows that Rajveer's massi is the love of his life, Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Later on, we see Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) pray to God that Karan will get everything. Nidhi is scared to lose everything in her life. Well, now Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting for viewers because, finally, Karan is going to meet Preeta but Rajveer tries his best to ensure that they cannot meet Preeta. We see that Preeta is also desperate to meet Karan, but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)locks her door. How will they meet? Rajveer takes Mohit's mother and introduces her to Karan, telling him that she is his mother. Will Karan trust them and go? Let's wait to see the twist and what will happen.

Shaurya thinks about Palki

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) see Rajveer's file and see his surname, Arora, which was the surname of Preeta (Shraddha Arya)as well and now Karan is sure that Preeta is alive and Rajveer hides her but why Rajveer is not understanding anything? Well in the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya we may see that Karan is now totally thinking about Rajveer and trying his best to know the truth well the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting when finally Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) knows the truth of Nidhi and accept his father. Soon we may see that Shaurya is also thinking about Palki (Sana Sayyad) and he did not understand that why he thinks about her.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya we may see that Karan talks with Rishabh and tries to explain to him everything and he just connect all the destiny signal! Let's wait to see will once again Rishabh misunderstand Karan or he will trust him and help him to find out Preeta? Well once again it may be seen that Nidhi goes to Rajveer house but he decides to leave this place and stay in some other house because it might be possible that Rajveer does not want her mother will again come to Luthra house. Let's wait to see when will Rajveer understand that Karan and Preeta are made for each other and when does destiny finally reunite them.