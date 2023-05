Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shaurya's game plan is a success. He defames Palki as he shows some pictures of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Sana Sayyad). Due to this Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki. Well, finally, Ketan runs away from the mandap, and once again, we see Rajveer scolding Shaurya for doing this. Let's see what Preeta will do to stop their fight. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya's one move will bring reunite the entire whole Luthra family, but for better or worse?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) make Shaurya (Baseer Ali) realize that whatever he did to Palki (Sana Sayyad)was wrong, but Shaurya did not understand anything, and we may see all of society's members defame Palki. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)will take a stand for Palki and confess his feelings in front of everybody, and he also makes a promise to everybody that he will prove that Palki is innocent. His anger is growing towards Luthras and Shaurya, but what about Palki? We will wait to see if Palki will also confess her love to him or if she will ignore her feelings. Well, viewers are interested to see the twist.

Rajveer reaches Luthra house

In upcoming episodes we may see that Palki's father requests that Rajveer gets married to her, but Rajveer decides that first he will prove her innocent. Later on, we may see that Rajveer reaches Luthra house to confront Shaurya, saying that he wants revenge. Later on, we see that Karan knows everything and reaches out to Palki's house with Sahurya to prove her innocence, but suddenly a fire breaks out and Preeta is stuck, and Karan will save her and see her face. Well, this is the major turn whose wait is finally over.