Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Rajveer feels very guilty that because of him, Palki's marriage will be broken, but Mohit tells him that Ketan does not deserve Palki, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also gets angry with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for hiding the truth. Later on, we see Rajveer get very angry and take an oath to ruin Shaurya's future and his career. Later on, we see Karan throw a music company launch party for Shaurya (Baseer Ali), where Rajveer decides to go. Let's wait to see the twist: will Rajveer ruin Shaurya or not? Will he stop because he knows that he is his brother?

Rakhi maa believes that Rajveer is her Krishna

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rajveer again tells a lie to Palki and Preeta and reaches Luthra House, where we see that Rakhi Maa believes that Rajveer is her Krishna and that he will save them from Nidhi. Let's see the twist. What can Rajveer do to save his family? If he forgets all his differences with Karan, give him one chance, and let's see where the story goes.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Sana Sayyad)are really worried for Rajveer as he reaches Luthra house. We may also see that Palki and Preeta also go behind them, and we see Preeta regain some of her memory when she enters the Luthra house. This is the interesting track when all the viewers are waiting for the twist that finally gets to Preeta and Karan (Shakti Aanand) face off. As we may see in upcoming episodes, at the music launch party, there will be a fire, and we will see Preeta stuck in the fire, and Karan will save her. Well, this is the track that all viewers are eagerly waiting for.

The Kundali Bhagya show now comes on with a major twist. When all the Luthra family members come face-to-face soon, we may see that all the misunderstandings will be cleared and Rajveer will accept Karan as a father. Nidhi's game is now over because, as all viewers know, Nidhi will ruin Shaurya completely because she does not like to take care of him. She came to ruin the Luthra family, but now Rajveer has come to save his family.