Zee TV's one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on theedge of their seats with its intriguing storyline. Recently, after the 20-year leap, theviewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad asRajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Shaurya managed to stop Palki's wedding, and that is why Rajveerhas decided to take revenge for the same.

Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya's music launch party

In the forthcoming episodes the viewers will getto witness that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) sneaks into Shaurya's music launch party just so that he can getback to him for hurting Palki. But, to prevent him from doing so, Preeta will rush to theLuthra residence to stop Rajveer. However, in the unforeseen circumstances, fire breaksout will happen at Luthra house and Preeta ( Shraddha Arya)will get stuck in the same.

What will happennext? Will Rajveer get to save her mother from the fire? Or, will Karan and Preeta meetagain after 20 years?To know more, keep watching Kundali Bhagya, every day at 9:30 pm,only on Zee TV!