Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) reaching Rajveer's house to give him an offer letter to work in his office. He offers him a salary package of Rs 40 lakh. Well, this is a trick of Karan. He wants to know if Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) know each other. Later on, we see Karan wanting to sit in Rajveer's home, but Rajveer tries his best to keep Karan and Preeta apart. Well, the latest track is like hide and seek. We see when Preeta appears in front of Karan, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)hides her. Later on, Nidhi and her friend make a plan to kill Preeta. Let's wait to see if this time Nidhi is successful in her plan or not. Let's see what happens next.

Will Rajveer and Karan can save Preeta from Nidhi?

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we finally see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) accepting Karan's proposal to work in his office. This is a very interesting track because, finally, Rajveer will join the Luthra business. Well, now we may see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) is feeling very happy that he will meet Preeta. The upcoming track is going to be very interesting because soon we will see Rajveer and Karan working in the same office, and now Rajveer will know all the truth about his father. Later on, it might be possible that Nidhi finds out about Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and she decides to kill her. Let's see if Rajver and Karan can save Preeta from the Nidhi or not?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is very popular among the audience. It is also a top-running show that gives its viewers full drama and entertainment. If the reports are anything to go by, Shakti Aanand is going to get replaced in the show by Amar Upadhyay. Well, the first Karan was played by Dheeraj Dhoopar, then Shakti Aanand came on board, and now we may see that Amar Upadhyay will play Karan luthra in the next upcoming episode. Well, viewers really liked the pair of Dheeraj Dhooper and Shraddha Arya. Let's see if Shakti Aanand will remain or be replaced.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, it might be possible that Karan talks with Rishabh and hires one detective to find out about Preeta. Well, Nidhi will also do the same thing. Karan, Rishabh, Nidhi all will try to find Preeta but Rajveer is trying his best to not let her not come in front of anybody. Will Rajveer succeed in hiding Preeta or will Karan finally meet the love of his life? Or will Nidhi succeed in her evil plans?