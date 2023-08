Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shrishti reach Luthara mansion to teach a lesson to Nidhi. Well, we see Gireesh, her servant, open the door and look very happy to see Shrishti, and she tells him the truth that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is alive. But she tells him not to tell anyone. Later on, she reaches Nidhi's room secretly and threatens her to stay away from Preeta or be ready to face the consequences. Let's see if Nidhi takes a step back. On the other side, we see Shanaya becoming a good friend of Kavya (Mrunal Naval), and we also see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) being impressed by Shanaya. Does he love her? Will Shanaya’s wish finally get fulfilled? Will she be able to make Shaurya jealous using Rajveer? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshara-Kairav of YRKKH, Anuj-Malvika of Anupamaa; here are best on-screen siblings from top TV shows

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Gireesh gives tiffin for the Preeta, and suddenly Rakhi Maa comes and sees that Gireesh was talking to Shrishti. Karan and Rakhi Maa instantly start thinking about Preeta. Let's see, will Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) finally realize her fault of keeping Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from meeting each other? Later on, we see Palki and Rajveer lost in each other's eyes, and Karan notices that because he also have experienced this kind of love with Preeta. Well, we see that Karan talks with Rajveer about Preeta and how much he loves her. Let's see if Rajveer realizes how much Karan loves and misses Preeta. Will Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) try to end Karan's pain?Will he reunite his mother and father? Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist when Preeta and Karan reunite.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta decides to know everything about Karan and the Luthara family. Let's see if she gets all the answers. Later on, we may see that because of the festivals that are coming up, the character in the show Kundali Bhagya will also get into a celebratory mode. It might be possible that this Raksha Bandhan will reunite Shaurya, Rajveer and Kavya. Well, viewers are eagerly awaiting all the celebrations that are on the way for Kundali Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the latest track where Shrishti and Rajveer both realize the love Karan and Preeta have for each other.