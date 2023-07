In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that finally the case has reached the court, and finally we may see that Karan and Preeta will meet this time in the court. On the other side, we see Karan dreaming of Preeta, and she says to him, Please save her, Rajveer, as he is the son of Preeta And Karan. Well, it might be possible that now Karan is trying his best to take Rajveer out of jail. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting as well as entertaining. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rift between Shaurya and Rajveer increases, will it become the big storm in their lives?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top TV shows on Zee TV, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and this show has completed its six years. This is the long journey that every character has taken, and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta, aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya. And the latest track is all about Karan and Preeta playing hide and seek, and we see Rajveer ,Shrishti (Anjum Fakih)and Mohit continue to hide Preeta from Karan. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist about how long they will wait for the reunion of Karan and Preeta. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Preeta solve the issues between Shaurya and Rajveer and unite her sons?

Trending Now

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see something interesting twist and turn, such as all the Luthara family going to court, but they are all with Rajveer. Finally, the viewers wait is over, and we may see that Preeta comes in front of the Luthara family, and we may see That Karan request Shaurya to take the case back. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Shaurya accept Karan's request and take his case back?