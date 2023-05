Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Ketan wants to call off his wedding, but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) only wants ten minutes to prove Palki (Sana Sayyad) and himself innocent. He will take the cameraman and play the video, where he clearly sees that Palki will be tied to the lock where Rajveer has tried to open it, and he will prove Palki innocent. But now, this time, Palki takes a stand, and she clearly tells Ketan that she will not marry him. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Rajveer come close to Luthras in his quest to prove Palki innocent?

Preeta reached Luthra house

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Palki (Sana Sayyad)thanking Rajveer,(Paras Kalnawat) and he clearly tells her that this is all done by Shaurya (Baseer Ali). Rajveer gets angry and reaches Luthra House. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki get very tensed, and they also decide to go behind him. Well, this is the major twist. When Preeta also reached Luthra House, viewers were also very excited to see the upcoming twist.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta and Palki reached Luthra House, where we can see no one is in the house as everyone went for a pooja. We may see that Preeta again gets panic attacks when she sees the house and gets some shadowy visions when Rajveer and Shaurya stopped their fights and took her to the hospital. We may also see that Shaurya will also be worried for Preeta. Later on, we may see that Preeta called them and made a promise to both of them that, after this, they would not fight. We are very excited to see if Shaurya can really change or if he will forget about his promise.

Kundali Bhagya TV show on Zee TV is one of the best-running show on television, as viewers really liked the characters of Karan and Preeta, and now Rajveer and Palki. And soon we will see so many twists and turns in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya.