In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that finally Kavya (Mrunal Naval) meets Palki, and now they both teamed up and decided to save Rajveer from this trap as they reached Luthra Mension and found the proofs again for Shaurya and Nidhi as they doubted them. Well, Palki (Sana Sayyad) is sure that everything will happen because of Shaurya (Baseer Ali). Later on, we see Palki get some evidence. and she finally gets the footage from the CCTV camera, which was put in the corridor. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting to watch for the viewers because we will see soon that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) will come out of jail.

Kundali Bhagya Show is one of the top TV shows on Zee TV, presented by Balaji Telefilms. and completed its six years, and viewers really appreciated the latest character, Kundali Bhagya, as the latest track was ruled on the conflicts between two brothers, and we see how a mother will solve the issues between their children.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see many more interesting twists and turns that are on the way. On Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Rajveer's love and her sister prove him innocent, but it might be possible that because of this, Shaurya will break all his relations with Kavya. Now we have to wait to see the twist: what will Kavya do to save her relationship? What will she choose between the two brothers? It might be possible that Preeta will come to solve the problems between her children.