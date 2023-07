Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) revealing all about his past in front of Mohit. Later on, we shares his feelings and reveals why he hates Karan Luthra and how he cheated on his mother. On the other side, we see Palki also get close to Rajveer, and after a long time, we see a romantic moment between them. Later on, all the Luthra family members are very excited because their princess Kavya will mark her entry. All the family members decide that they would give her a surprise, and after a long time, we see the happy Luthra family. Well, Kavya gives a present to Karan and all the family members, but this time Karan (Shakti Aanand) gives her a promise that he will bring her mother back. Let's wait to see when Karan fulfils this promise. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Destiny brings Shaurya and Rajveer together, will Karan's family be complete?

Preeta confessed her feelings in front of Gurpreet

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) remembering Karan (Shakti Aanand) as she thinks that there is some connection between them, and suddenly we see Sindur coming on Preeta Mang, and she remembers her shadowy past, which she confessed in front of Gurpreet. Will Preeta get her memory back? Let's see what will happen in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer finally joins Luthra business; Nidhi has plan set to kill Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and this serial gives full entertainment and drama to the viewers. The viewers loved the chemistry between Rajveer and Palki, aka Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad. Later on, viewers were also interested to see the beautiful pair of Karan and Preeta, who are played by Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Rajveer accept defeat in front of fate will Karan and Preeta finally reunite

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Rajveer joining the Luthra business. Soon, we see Rajveer meet with Kavya, and for the first time, when she sees him, she feels some strange connection and hugs him. Later on, we see Rajveer also get very emotional. As he knows that Kavya is his elder sister, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Rajvear control his emotions? Soon we may see that Nidhi has found Preeta and reached her house, and she may also know that Rajveer is the son of Karan and Preeta. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting because soon we may see that Karan taking Preeta to their house, and we may see that Kavya will fix all the equation between Rajveer and Shaurya. Now, finally, Preeta, Karan and all their children will reunite, and they will protect their family from Nidhi.