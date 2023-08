Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the court proceeding will start, and both the lawyers try to protect their client. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Kavya try their best to find the proof, and finally, she gets the CCTV footage in which they see that That Shaurya came with the bag to Rajveer's house. Well, Palki and Kavya (Mrunal Naval) come to the court to meet Shaurya, but again, Shaurya tells lies to Kavya, and we see that Kavya and Palki are sure that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi will trap Rajveer. Later on, Preeta will also reach the court to give support to Rajveer, and Shaurya gets a little upset to see Preeta in this condition. Later on, we see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) also wants to go to court, but he will be stuck in his office work. Well, now Preeta has only one option to get Rajveer proven innocent: she will have to meet Karan Luthara. and she decides to go to Karan's office to see if Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will finally reunite or not. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Sanjay Gagnani opens up about helping street animals during the monsoon

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist