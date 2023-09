Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 4: In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, we see that everybody gets ready for the celebration of rakhi. Well, Kritika also came to tie rakhi to Rishabh (Manit Joura) and Karan (Shakti Aanand), but Shaurya(Baseer Ali) will not want Kavya to tie a rakhi to Rajveer. On the other side, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) sees one rakhi in Kavya's thali. He gets upset but is still very happy for the Raksha Bandhan, but Nidhi will bring a sinister twist and decide to kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya). She talks to a snake catcher and he brings a poisonous snake into the Luthara house. Where we see the snake getting out of his basket and reaching the hall, well, we see that Kavya sees the snake and saves Shaurya's life. The snake bite her instead, but Rajveer jumped to her rescue and performed his true responsibility towards his sister. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Rajveer’s life be in danger? What will Nidhi do now? Will her plan get exposed? Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta ( Shraddha Arya) get a dream and feels that Kavya is in danger. She wakes up with a scream, but cannot understand why she is feeling like this. She decides to see Kavya at once. Now, it might be possible that Preeta decides to find the truth, as she has very strong feelings about Shaurya (Baseer Ali ) Kavya as well as Karan. Let's see if Preeta eventually gets all the answers.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see so many interesting twists and turns. It might be possible that this Gansh Chaturthi festival will bless Karan and Preeta and solve every confusion in their lives and bring their family together. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Nidhi's game really be over? Will Karan ask Nidhi to leave the Luthara house? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Is Shaurya in love with Shanaya? Or is he pretending and using her for a bigger plan?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see the happy family of Karan(Shakti Aanand) and Preeta. Well, the latest track is very emotional because we see the true bond between Kavya, Shaurya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Siblings relationships are always special and if these three unite, Preeta and Karan would have half won the battle against Nidhi who is trying to ruin this family.