Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that finally Palki gets the proof against Shaurya. And finally, we see that Kavya feels very upset because she did not believe that her brother could do this, but Kavya has to accept the truth. Well, Kavya is in two modes, but she has taken the side of the truth as she is the daughter of Preeta. Later on, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaching Karan's office. and then their hide-and-seek games will start, but this time Rishabh sees her and goes behind her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Rishabh reunite Karan and Preeta? Later on, we see Rishabh (Manit Joura) inform Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja)and Kareena Bua that Preeta is alive, and he sees her. Finally, viewers get the hope that our all-time favorite couple will reunite soon.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rishabh informs Karan (Shakti Aanand) that he will see Preeta in his office, and there, all the Luthara family started searching for Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but it seemed like everyone was playing a hide and seek game. Later on, we see Kavya come and inform Shaurya that they will get the proof. He had to take the complaint back, or he would be bested. Well, it might be possible that, out of fear, Shaurya and Nidhi will take their complaint back. Well, this time Kavya will save him, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) will also leave him because of Kavya's happiness. Let's wait to see how long Kavya will maintain peace between her brothers. Let's wait to see what happens next.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television. and viewers love the latest track because we see that Rajveer finally gets relief from jail and Kavya maintains the gap between the two brothers. Well, it might be possible that Kavya will soon meet with her mother. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist in Kundali Bhagya about when the Luthara family will reunite.

In the futuristic track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see an interesting track where Kavya exposes Shaurya in front of her family, and we see Shaurya and Nidhi get scolded by Karan and the family. Now we may see that Shrishti tells Preeta that now they will return to their home, but let's see if Rajveer will also go with Shrishti and Preeta or what he will do. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Preeta remember all her past before leaving the city?