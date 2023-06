Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can seethat Rajveer finally reached Luthra house and met his family, and he got overwhelmed tomeet his grandparents. Later on, we see an argument between Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). On theother side, we see Rajveer and Palki (Sana Sayyad) getting into Luthra house, and we see a major twistthat finally brings Preeta and Karan face-to-face. Preeta has some hazy visions, but she isnot able to recognize Karan (Shakti Aanand). Well, we have to wait to see the twist and what Karan will doafter he sees Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

Shaurya and Rajveer dance with each other

The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interestingto watch, as the viewers are also very happy to see the current track of Kundali Bhagya,as we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali)and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) dance with each other, and Rakhi Maa believes that Rajveer looks exactly like Karan, as she believes that he is like Rudraksh. In the upcoming trackof Kundali Bhagya, we may see Karan go behind Preeta( Shraddha Arya)to find out about her, but Preeta clearly tells him why he is doing this. Listening to this, Karan (Shakti Aanand) gets shocked. Let's waitto see the twist: will Karan find out the truth about Preeta? As we may see, Nidhi instigates Shaurya to do bad things, and Rajveer notices her, and he realizes that Nidhi is are one spoiling Shaurya. Now, as the elder brother, Rajveer decides to put Shaurya on agood path. Well, let's wait to see the twist: will Rajveer succeed or not?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show now plays a very interesting episode in which we may see that because of someelectricity problems, the Luthra house is destroyed in fire, and Preeta got stuck in thefire, but Karan saved her. It might be possible that because of the shock, Preeta getsunconscious and Rajveer gets very tensed, and we may see Karan take her to the hospital.We may finally see that Karan knows about Rajveer.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya,we may watch a very interesting twist and turn where we see all the Luthra family wantingPreeta to come into the family, but Preeta will not recognise them and is not goinganywhere, but it might be possible that Rajveer realize that it is their family and they have to reunite with them. Soon we see Preeta and Rajveer getting into the Luthra house.