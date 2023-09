Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 5: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see a snake bite Kavya, and all the family members are very scared. They urgently call the doctor. Nidhi informs everyone that this snake is highly poisonous, and that they will have to give Kavya an antivenom injection. On the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets panicky as she dreams about Kavya being in danger. She gets anxious and impatient to go to Luthara house to save her kids. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) gets into action and pulls the poison out of Kavya's body. Kavya tries to stop Rajveer as she knows it is dangerous for him. But while Rajveer finally saves his sister, his own life is now in danger. The doctor comes in time and tells them that the snake was very poisonous. Let's wait to see if Rajveer and Kavya (Mrunal Naval) will come out safely from this incident. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Is Preeta about to find the truth about Kavya and Karan?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya doubts Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and says that he is acting. But this time Rakhi Maa scolds Shaurya very badly because they all see that Rajveer has put his life in danger to save his sister. Rakhi Maa tells Shaurya that Rajveer is the true brother of Kavya. Well, will Shaurya (Baseer Ali) really thank Rajveer or not? Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer is finally saved and they all celebrate Raksha Bandhan. It is possible that in the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Karan(Shakti Aanand) run an investigation to see who brought the snake into the Luthara house. It is also possible that Nidhi will play a game and blame everything on Gireesh. Let's wait to see the twist: will Nidhi get caught or will Gireesh be thrown out of the Luthara mansion? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Rajveer saves Kavya’s life, but will he get in danger?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhaya is one of the top-running shows. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the reunion track between Karan and Preeta aka Shraddha Arya and Shakti Aanand. Well, we have to wait to see when the two will finally reunite. We also wait to see the confession between Rajveer nad Palkhi, aka Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.