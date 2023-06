Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) noticed Palki in his party. All his friends tease him that he is in love with Palki (Sana Sayyad), but Shaurya clearly tells them that he is not interested in Palki. Let's wait to see what destiny decides for Shaurya. Will he get his love? On the other side, Shaurya hates Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and viewers are very upset as the brothers hate each other. Later on, we seeKaran search for Preeta in his party as he sees Preeta and tells Rishabh about Preeta, butRishabh clearly tells him that she is his imagination. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer learns Nidhi's truth; will he take a bold step to reunite Karan, Preet and Shaurya?

Nidhi will also see Preeta

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that so many interesting tracks are on the way, and now is the time for Luthras reunion because finally Preeta,(Shraddha Arya) Karan,(Shakti Aanand) Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) are in the same party,but they don't know the real bonds that they share with each other. On the other side, wesee that Nidhi will also see Preeta and get shocked to see her, even though she also feelsthat this is not Preeta but someone who looks like her. She will start following her, butPreeta does not understand why she follows her. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

In the Kundali Bhagya, we may see Nidhi goand touch her and try to talk with her, but suddenly we see fire in Luthra house, where wemay see that Karan save Preeta and finally take her to the hospital, and we see thatfinally all the truth will be revealed soon in the Kundali Bhagya show, and also we seeLuthras who were so happy to see Preeta and Rajveer, but it might be possible that they arenot aware of the truth that Rajveer is Rudraksh. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer vows to destroy Shaurya, will he end up losing his whole family?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The future track of Kundali Bhagya isgoing to be super entertaining and also very dramatic, as we may see that Rajveer is goingto know the truth about Nidhi and start protecting his family. But one major twist hasarrived in the show: Preeta will not remember anything, but she will get some hazy visionsdue to which she suffers a lot, and she decides to leave from there because when they seeKaran, she will start remembering him and start panicking. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track that will finally make Preeta remember everything.