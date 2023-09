Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 6: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see a doctor come to see Rajveer and Kavya, and finally he gives them injections, and they are now safe. but Shaurya will not ready to say thankyou to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and we see kareena bua scolds Nidhi for spoil the Shaurya's upbringing.Well Shaurya gets angry and he will decides to not celebrate the festival. Karan (Shakti Aanand) thanks Rajveer for saving Kavya’s life, and we see that Karan is really admired by all the family members. On the other side, Gurpreet has been very disoriented wondering about Preeta and finally Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) reveals that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is Karan Luthara’s wife. She also shares that Rajveer and Shaurya are twin brothers. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Rajveer and Kavya are safe, but will this be Game Over for Nidhi?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is very excited to get the rakhi tied by Kavya as he now finally has a sister. He gets very emotional as he had always dreamt of a happy family and now he has everything. Rajveer also hugs Karan (Shakti Aanand) this time. Has he finally forgiven Karan? Will he now play a huge role in reuniting Karan and Preeta? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Is Preeta about to find the truth about Kavya and Karan?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see Rishabh (Manit Joura) and Karan investigate who brought the snake into the Luthara house. Later on, it might be possible that Preeta decides to ask her questions to Karan Luthara, as she has now realised that she once used to live in the Luthara house. The upcoming Krishna Janmashtami track will bring a lot of twists in the show. Will Preeta (Shraddha Arya) celebrate the festival with both her Krishnas? Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the reunion track between Karan and Preeta, aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya.