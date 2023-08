In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Nidhi gets really angry at Kavya and creates a scene in Luthara Mension, but Karan (Shakti Aanand) will not believe that Kavya did this. Let's see if Kavya will tell the truth in front of her family about whatever happened because of Shaurya. Will Kavya finally expose Shaurya as well as Nidhi? Let's see if the game of Nidhi is over or not. On the other side, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) decides to leave This City and return to their homes. Well, we see Preeta will also ready for going, and finally, Rajveer Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti decide to leave this city. Let's wait to see the twist: will Karan stop Preeta before she goes, or before it's too late, let's see what will be written on their destiny? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Kavya has to choose between Shaurya and Rajveer, will she choose truth over love?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see an interesting track where it might be possible that this time they will not go because we may see that Karan and all the Luthara family go to search for Rajveer and Preeta in their home, where we see Gurpreet and Mohit tell them that they leave the city. Well, it might be possible. Soon, Karan and Preeta will reunite at the bus stop because Karan reached the bus stop to stop Preeta,Let's see if Preeta is ready to go with Karan.