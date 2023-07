Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) impressed with the idea of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and he also gives him priority, which Shaurya does not like, and he runs away. On the other side, Rajveer thinks about his revenge, which he decides to take with Karan. Later on, we see Kavya hides in the cupboard because she thinks that if she hides, her mother will come and find her. Well, Kavya is really missing her mother. Let's wait to see when Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Kavya meet. On the other side, once again Preeta and Karan see each other but do not meet because again Rajveer hides her, Rajveer is the one who doesn't want Preeta to meet Karan. It might be possible that Rajveer will soon feel guilty for this when he knows about Karan's real intentions. Also Read - TRP List Week 26: Anupamaa remains at the top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karan chose Rajveer over Shaurya

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand)and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)share their lunch and suddenly he remembers Preeta (Shraddha Arya)because this food was made by her. Karan is well aware that Preeta and Rajveer have some connection, and soon we will see Karan confront Rajveer about Preeta. On the other side, once again, Shaurya is very aggressive because his father chose Rajveer over Shaurya. Well, we see a rift between them, and once again, Shaurya decides to take revenge on Rajveer as he takes his father from him. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Destiny once again brings Preeta and Karan together, will Rajveer stop them from reuniting?

Kundali BHagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is the top-running show on television, and the future track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting because we may see that Karan is going to go behind Rajveer and find out the real truth about Rajveer and Preeta, but the most interesting twist is on the way when we may see that Nidhi is going to kidnap Preeta, but this time Preeta's son is coming back to help her, and Shaurya is finally knowing the real Nidhi, and also Rajveer realizes his mistakes because he misunderstands his family. Will Rajveer tell every truth about Preeta that happened in her past? Let's wait to see the interesting track. What will happen next? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya suspicious about Nidhi’s plans; Rajveer FINALLY enters Luthra business with siblings

The Kundali Bhagaya show is very popular on television, as this serial gives immense drama to its viewers. Now, the track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting, and all the recent tracks were around Luthra's reunion. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when the entire family will reunite.