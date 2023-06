Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Karan (Shakti Aanand)calls Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to find out about Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and also know the relationship between Rajveer and Preeta. Palki (Sana Sayyad)also makes Rajveer understand that they should go from there as they are not safe in Luthra house, but Rajveer does not understand anything and collects proof against Shaurya. Later on, we see Nidhi also see Preeta and get shocked to see her. Shaurya misbehaves with his grandma. Well, we have to wait to see when Shaurya will realize his mistakes. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Luthras learn that Preeta is alive; but will she regain her memory after seeing her family?

Karan save preeta from fire

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)cut the Shuarya's mic's earthing wire, and because of Rajveer's fault, a short circuit will happen in Luthra House. Accidentally, Rajveer locks Preeta inside the room, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track, in which we see Karan save Preeta from fire and finally reveal the truth that Preeta is alive, but they do not know the truth that Rajveer is his son, as he calls her Massi. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer learns Nidhi's truth; will he take a bold step to reunite Karan, Preet and Shaurya?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Karan Rajveer and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) are going to save Preeta, and we may see that finally viewers are going to see Preeta's family, as we may see they all reached the hospital to save Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Seeing Shaurya care for Preeta, Nidhi becomes jealous and begins instigating him, but we may see that this time Shaurya takes stand for Preeta and clearly telling her that she is a pure soul and she can never cheat anybody. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming track in Kundali Bhagya that will see Rajveer and Shaurya reunite to save their family from Nidhi. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is much more popular after the leap because we see the third generation of the Luthra family, and viewers also want to know about Kavya. It might be possible that Debattama Shah will play the role of Kavya. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming episode and see when Kavya will enter the show.