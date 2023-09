Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 7: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) reveal everything about Preeta's past to Gurpreet. She tells her every truth, including the fact that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) are twin brothers. On the other side, we see that Kavya and Rajveer share a beautiful bond with each other. We also see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) has always had a strange feeling that Rajveer doesn’t like him too much. And now he wants to know if that’s the truth and if yes, then why? Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) ask Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) very politely why he hates him. He tells Rajveer that he means a lot to him. We see Shaurya get jealous, but it will help him become a better version of himself. Will he follow Rajveer and become like him? On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes to tell Shrishti that she remembers everything and she has to go to Luthara house to talk with Nidhi. Will Preeta remember everything, or will she just act like that to be able to go to Luthara house? Let's see what Shrishti will do to stop Preeta from going there.

Preeta decides to go Luthara house

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, a lot of entertainment and drama awaits us. The latest track is all about the festival of Raksha Bandhan, followed by the Krishna Janmashtami festival. We may see that this Janmashtami, Shaurya and Rajveer give tough competition to each other as they both complete to break the dahi handi. Will this Janmashtami finally unite Preeta with both her Krishnas?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows everyone is waiting for the reunion track between Karan and Preeta, aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya and their kids. On the other side, Preeta is all set to go to Luthara house to clear all her doubts.