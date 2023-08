In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shrishti decides to leave the city and go back to her city with Preeta and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). But Preeta is a fighter, and she won't run out of fear of Luthara's. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. How will Shrishti save Rajveer and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from the evil plans of Nidhi? Let's see, what will be the next move of Nidhi and Shaurya (Baseer Ali)? On the other side, Gurpreet and Preeta give advice to Rajveer to stay away from the Luthra's and resign from his office, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will Rajveer resign and take a step back? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer and Preeta leave the city and return to their home, will Preeta remember everything before leaving?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has completed its six years. and viewers love the latest track that finally has viewers hoping for the best that it might happen that this time Karan and Preeta will reunite or not? The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super entertaining as well as dramatic because the show has taken a major turn and everything will change. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Kavya has to choose between Shaurya and Rajveer, will she choose truth over love?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see a new entry come into the show. She is the sister of Palki, and she became the stone of Rajveer and Palki's relationship. Her name is Shanaya, and we see that she also gets attracted to Rajveer. and she is exactly like her mother; she will also want everything what she loves. Let's see how Rajveer's love story will continue with Palki.