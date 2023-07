Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Kavya,, and all the Luthra family is very happy because they all feel that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is alive and that soon she will come in the house. Later on, we see Nidhi come to meet Rajveer, and he doubts her. Well, viewers are waiting for the twist: will Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)reveal the truth about Nidhi's real face? Well, Nidhi also inquires about Rajveer's (Paras relationship with Preeta. Let's wait to see the twist. Well Nidhi also want to know the truth? and she also saw Preeta come in the office and check the CCTV footage, but she could not find anything because Rajveer deleted this footage. Later on, we see Rajveer get successful in hiding Preeta, but Nidhi decides to want to know about Preeta. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: It is Rajveer vs Shaurya again because of Karan, will Shaurya harm him?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) instigate Mahesh towards Rajveer and say that if he works there, he will not work, and Mahesh clearly tells Karan (Shakti Aanand) that because of Shaurya's happiness, he has to fire Rajveer. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Karan do? Will he seriously fire Rajveer in his office, or will he go against Shaurya? Well, it might be possible. that Karan do not fire Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) because of Preeta; he knows that if Rajveer will out, he will never reach out to Preeta. Well, we see Karan go against his father, Mahesh Luthra, and choose Rajveer over Shaurya.

Karan wants to grow his bonding with Rajveer

Karan wants to grow his bonding with Rajveer

The Kundali Bhagya Show is one of the top-running shows on television, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and this show gives so much entertainment, twists, and turns to its viewers. The latest track is going all around with Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and Karan playing hide and seek; they come to each other but not meet with each other, but destiny plays a game with them. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when this game ends and our favorite couple meets.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see an interesting track where Rajveer thinks about Nidhi and she thinks about Rajveer. They both know they want to know about Each, so it might be possible. That Nidhi decides to go to Rajveer's house, where she sees Preeta. Well, we all wait for the future track: will Preeta remember Nidhi because she attacked her in the fire incident? Let's see where the story of Kundali Bhagya goes.