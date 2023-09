Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 8: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta now recalling that Nidhi was the one who tried to kill her at the hospital. But she doesn’t remember anything else about her past. Later on, we see that Kavya (Mrunal Naval ) feels very special that she has Rajveer ( Paras Kalnawat ), who is like a brother. But she feels strange to feel so close to him despite not being related to him. She doesn’t know yet that they are siblings. On the other side, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) will give a gift to Kavya while Rajveer will apologize for not bringing any. Meanwhile, Preeta is hell bent on going to meet Nidhi at Luthara house. Will Shrishti (Anjum Fakih ) find any solution to stop Preeta from going? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Will Krishna Janmashtami reunite Preeta and her two Krishnas?

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) call Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)and tell her everything about Preeta. Well, we see Gurpreet, and Shrishti get emotional to know that Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) fear was really true. The snake bit Kavya just when she was panicking about Kavya’s safety, once again proving that a mother’s instinct can never be wrong. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, a lot of entertainment and drama awaits us. It might be possible that Rajveer will learn the truth about Nidhi and he really will investigate everything. Soon, we may see that Rajveer learns the truth of Preeta's past, but who will tell him the truth? Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Rajveer forgives Karan, will he reunite him and Preeta this Krishna Janmashtami?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular shows and viewers are hoping that Rajveer will be the one who reunites his father and mother. When he learns every truth, we may see that this Janmashtami he will get his mother all the rights that she deserves in the Luthara Mansion. The upcoming festive season on Kundali Bhagya will finally bring joy to the Luthara family? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know the latest updates about your favourite Hindi TV show Kundali Bhagya.