Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets an electric shock because of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and we see that Shaurya's friend informs Rishabh that Rajveer is the one who is responsible for what happened to Shaurya. On the other side, we see Preeta also stuck in the fire, where Karan came to save her. Later on, we see Palki (Sana Sayyad)explain to Rajveer that now they have to run because Luthras are not going to leave him. Let's see the upcoming twist is in the Kundali Bhagya show.

Karan will forgive Rajveer

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Karan (Shakti Aanand)saves Preeta, and he also tries to remind her that she is his love. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Preeta remember Karan? Later on, we see Rishabh (Manit Joura) calling the police to arrest Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Well, the upcoming twist in Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting, as we may see that this is the time for Luthras reunion. Karan will forgive Rajveer and let him release from jail, as he may have some doubt that Rajveer is Rudraksh.

The Kundali Bhagya show is one of the best shows on television. As we see, Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, has created her magic in the show, and we may see that Preeta tries to remember everything, but she will remember only a little bit from her past, which will leave her in confusion and doubt. It might be possible that the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is totally involved with Preeta and her memory. The Luthra family is trying their best to make her remember everything, but Rajveer clearly tells them that if they put pressure on her, she will start panicking. Well, now the Luthra family is very happy to see that Preeta is alive, and viewers are also very happy to see their favourite couple come face-to-face.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta will become unconscious, and when she gets conscious, she finds Rajveer and tells all of them that he is his niece, but Karan has some doubts about Rajveer because he thinks he is his son because he feels something strange seeing him. Well, the Luthra family will also find out about Rajveer's truth. The Kundali Bhagya show is now very popular because of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Aanand, who play the characters of Preeta and Karan.