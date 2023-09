Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 9: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta is all set to go to Luthara house, but on the way, she spots the same killer who had tried to hit her by the car. They follow his car to try to find who he is but miss the chance. Later on, we see Nidhi hears Preeta (Shraddha Arya)talking about her and how she tried to kill her, but what plan will Nidhi play now to prove herself innocent? On the other side, we see Palki (Sana Sayyad) rush and come to Luthra house to meet Kavya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) , as she gets really worried for them. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Preeta is adamant to go to Luthara house, will Shrishti, Rajveer be able to stop her?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Karan and Rishabh decide to go to the temple. Preeta and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) also go to the same temple for darshan. But once again they miss a chance to meet each other, but Karan (Shakti Aanand) feels Preeta's presence. We see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) buy a balloon and release it in the air and it blows near Karan. It is like even though they aren't in front of each other or together, destiny is trying to reunite them. Well, we see Karan feel happy once he see the balloon and he recalls the romantic moments with Preeta.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see a lot of drama as finally Preeta arrives at Luthara house. She feels lost in the huge house and is unable to find Nidhi. But the sequence will keep audience at the edge of the seat. Will someone finally see Preeta? Will they realise that she is alive? And is this the time for the face-off between Karan and Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows and a lot of drama and twists await us. We can only hope that this time Preeta remembers something after being in the house and is able to reunite with her husband and three kids.