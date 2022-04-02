Kundali Bhagya actor is expecting his first child with actress-wife . The two lovebirds, who had been married since 2016, are going to welcome their first child in a couple of months. Vinny and Dheeraj uploaded a shared post on their Instagram handle. And it is one of the most adorable pregnancy-announcement posts ever. The post consists of two pictures. The first picture is of Vinny and Dheeraj sharing a kiss and the former is seen holding the snaps from the ultrasound of the same. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail passes away – Read Deets

The second picture is a candid one. It seems they conducted a photoshoot celebrating their pregnancy news. The picture seems from their recent vacation from the Maldives. Vinny revealed the due date of the baby as well. Vinny and Dheeraj will hold their tiny miracle in August 2022! "We're expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022," the Aathva Vachan actress wrote.

Vinny and Dheeraj are proud pet parent to Oreo. Oreo seems excited to be the big brother. He posed along with a plaque that read, "I'm going to be a big brother!!! August 2022." The caption on his post read, "Mom & Dad are getting me a human!! ~August 2022~."

Wishes started pouring in for the parents-to-be. , who is Dheeraj's best friend and on-screen wife, commented, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!" Anjum Fakih, on-screen sister-in-law of Dheeraj's Karan commented, "Mashallah mashallah be blessed y’all." , Kishwer Merchant, Surbhi Chandna, , Additie Malik, Ridhi Dogra, , , , , , Tina Datta, and more celebs wished the mom and dad-to-be for their new journey.

This is one of the most exciting news of the day indeed! Congratulations Vinny and Dheeraj!