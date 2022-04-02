Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar expecting first child with wife Vinny Arora; Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and others congratulate them

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is expecting his first child with actress-wife Vinny Arora. The two lovebirds took to their social media handle and announced the same most adorably!