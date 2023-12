Anjum Fakih is one of the most loved actresses from our screens after her memorable role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya. In 2023, Anjum also faced her fears in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and is currently winning hearts on the show ‘Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.’ As we are days away from the New Year, Anjum opens up about her resolutions and goals for the coming year. Sharing her resolutions for the coming year, Anjum says that strengthening bonds with loved ones and personal growth are top priority, “In 2024, my focus is on cultivating stronger connections with loved ones through quality time, meaningful conversations, and cherishing important bonds. I pledge to embrace mindfulness and gratitude daily, dedicating time to self-reflection and appreciating life's small joys. I'm excited for this journey of personal growth".

Anjum says that her goals for her career growth involve introducing freshness and exploring creativity with her work, “My resolution for the upcoming year is to innovate and introduce fresh ideas to my work, pushing boundaries and embracing challenges. I am prepared for a year of creativity and growth by reflecting on my achievements, challenges, and lessons from the previous year.”

The actress says that reflecting on her roles in the past is going to be important to help her move ahead in her acting journey. She says, “Reflecting on what worked well for me and considering areas that could have been better, I use this introspection from my past to establish new goals for my future. I identify the most crucial goals that align with my values and aspirations. Prioritizing is key, as it enables me to focus my energy on what truly matters.”

While balancing career and personal growth goals can be challenging, Anjum shares how she feels is the best way to maintain the balance, “Balancing personal and professional commitments can be challenging. Therefore, developing effective time management strategies, prioritizing tasks, and setting boundaries could help me maintain a healthy work-life balance.”

Anjum also shares her goals for working towards her holistic well-being, and says, “My workout routine incorporates a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. I firmly believe that consistency is key for physical well-being, making it a seamless part of my lifestyle rather than a resolution. Allocating time for leisure, hobbies, and relaxation is crucial for achieving a balanced work-life dynamic. In 2024, my mantra is to celebrate achievements, no matter how small, and stay committed to overall well-being."

Anjum Fakih’s outlook and goals are certainly inspiring and we cannot wait to see her rule our screens and hearts in the coming year.