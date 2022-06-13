Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih pens a heartfelt poem as Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adeiu; fans turn emotional over their Jija-Saali bond  

Kundali Bhagya's Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar got a touching message from Anjum Fakih as he left the Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura starrer TV show. Dheeraj and Anjum played Jiju-Saali in Kundali Bhagya and their bond has left everyone emotional.