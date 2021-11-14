Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava to tie the knot with Kapil Tejwani

A lot of weddings are happening in the entertainment industry. So many happy news and it is all positive around. Earlier, it was reported that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will get married on 16 November 2021 in Delhi. Now, another actress from Kundali Bhagya is all set to get married. Yes, we are talking about Mansi Srivastava. Mansi is getting married to her beau Kapil Tejwani, a food and travel photographer by profession, in mid-January. The wedding will take place in Mumbai. A source close to ETimes informed them that Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day. Mansi joint Kundali Bhagya in August. She played the character of Sonakshi who is Karan's friend. She spoke about working with Balaji for the first in a statement.

Mansi said, "I must say that is this my first show with Balaji, and I couldn't have got a better role or a better show to start off with. I was extremely excited to even begin shooting on the show because I was reuniting with Dheeraj after our last show together in 2016 so, i am happy to shoot with him again. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, i feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine."